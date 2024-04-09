LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 680 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.42.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

