LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average of $149.34.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.