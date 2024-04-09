Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $138.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of LW opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,904,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

