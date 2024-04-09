Lancaster Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 117,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. Liberty Global makes up 1.1% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,880,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 333,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,126. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYK. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,629 shares of company stock worth $2,515,783. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

