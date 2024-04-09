Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 985,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $43.77 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.