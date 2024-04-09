Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZ. UBS Group upped their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

LAZ opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

