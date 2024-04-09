Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stake Raised by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the quarter. Leonardo DRS comprises about 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Leonardo DRS worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 506.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 101.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.94. 274,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,418. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

