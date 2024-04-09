Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. 513,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,246. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.