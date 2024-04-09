Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Infosys were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

INFY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 13,182,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,720,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

