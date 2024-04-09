Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,176,000. White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,837 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

