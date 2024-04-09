Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $210,000 Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.