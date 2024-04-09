Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $9.38. 6,915,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,486. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

