Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

