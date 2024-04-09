Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 26,011 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.4% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

RSP traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,461,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,518. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

