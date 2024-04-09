Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 629 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 215.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,679. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

