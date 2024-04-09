Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $358,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 4,365,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,458. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Haleon

Haleon Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.