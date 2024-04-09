Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes $529,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.74. 806,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

