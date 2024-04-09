Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of BNTX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.05. 519,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $131.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

