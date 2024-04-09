Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $9,689,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 613.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $95,085,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,468. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.46.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

