Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.40.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,391,385 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $138,794,000 after buying an additional 97,043 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,310,000 after buying an additional 105,924 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

