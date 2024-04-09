Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 248,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

