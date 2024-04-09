Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 248,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,733. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
