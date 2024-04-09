Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Director J David Wargo Sells 15,000 Shares

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA remained flat at $52.39 on Tuesday. 110,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,081. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

