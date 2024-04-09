Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

LTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE LTH opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.74.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

