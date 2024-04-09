LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stake Lessened by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. LifeStance Health Group makes up 1.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.11% of LifeStance Health Group worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 468,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.34.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.14 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 13,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $96,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,498 shares of company stock worth $1,709,985 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.