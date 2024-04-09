Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,424 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 4.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.58% of Linde worth $1,154,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Linde by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.93.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

LIN traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.11. The company has a market cap of $220.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

