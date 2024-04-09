Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 167.85% from the company’s previous close.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LIPO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 88,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,529. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

