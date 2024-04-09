Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.56

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.
Lithium & Boron Technology Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium & Boron Technology
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.