Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LMT opened at $452.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.