Long Walk Management LP Has $9.75 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Long Walk Management LP lowered its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 6.3% of Long Walk Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Long Walk Management LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,048,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,765,000 after buying an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total transaction of $1,617,296.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,940,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.25, for a total transaction of $1,617,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,940,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,966,246. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $7.85 on Tuesday, hitting $206.40. The stock had a trading volume of 342,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,007. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.49. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

