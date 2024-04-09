Long Walk Management LP Makes New $23.32 Million Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Long Walk Management LP bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,318,000. RH makes up 15.1% of Long Walk Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of RH as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RH in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $8.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.11. The stock had a trading volume of 186,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,062. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.06. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.46.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.15.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

