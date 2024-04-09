Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.23.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

