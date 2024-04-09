Lowland (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LWI opened at GBX 120.53 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.07. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £325.65 million, a PE ratio of -4,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

In other Lowland news, insider Tom Walker acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($57,714.21). In other Lowland news, insider Tom Walker acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($57,714.21). Also, insider Mark Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,428.55). 11.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

