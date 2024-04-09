Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 10,703,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 36,433,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

