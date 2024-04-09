Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.21

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.21 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 1277860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.59.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8396226 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

