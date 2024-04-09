LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVMUY. Barclays upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $175.45 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.