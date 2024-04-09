MA Private Wealth Invests $282,000 in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 14,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $596.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

About BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

