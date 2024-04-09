MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded by TD Cowen to “Buy”

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGNX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut MacroGenics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MacroGenics

MacroGenics Price Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 2.10.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,380. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.