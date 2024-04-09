Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.04

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 37510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Magna Terra Minerals

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Further Reading

