Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Truist Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.74.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $29.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.