Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Hudson Canyon Capital Management reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.3% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.61. The company had a trading volume of 893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

