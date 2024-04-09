Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Trading Down 2.9%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $210.30 and last traded at $210.61. 893,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,873,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.98.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
