Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.23. 494,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,701,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

