Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $8.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $470.12. The company had a trading volume of 827,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,357. The stock has a market cap of $438.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.58 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

