Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading 4.5% Higher

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 1,289,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,958,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 113.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,693,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,903,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17,295.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,155,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

