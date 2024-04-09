McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $266.67 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

