McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.63

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 166053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $3.22. The company had revenue of $58.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

