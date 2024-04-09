Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 2.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $4.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. 2,439,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 23,038,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

