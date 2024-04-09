Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total transaction of $10,217,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $408.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.43 and a fifty-two week high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

