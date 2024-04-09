MetisDAO Price Reaches $92.24 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $484.31 million and approximately $34.92 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $92.24 or 0.00133806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00014570 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001531 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,965.36 or 1.00043270 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011106 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 96.84259613 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $31,792,698.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

