MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $46.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

MGM traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $125,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 52.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

